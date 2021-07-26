AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Carvana by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 668.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,396,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA stock opened at $338.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $341.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $20,094,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,491,821 shares of company stock worth $431,272,444. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

