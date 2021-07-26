AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 27,276 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,276 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Radian Group worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,434,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,293,000 after buying an additional 65,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 583,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 109,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,022 shares of company stock valued at $815,687. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $22.21 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

