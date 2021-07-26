ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,193 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of ArcBest worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ArcBest by 527.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 555,764 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in ArcBest by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ArcBest stock opened at $57.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

