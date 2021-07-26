Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Position Decreased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 48,333 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after buying an additional 396,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares during the period. Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,660,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 128,289 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,042 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

ARCH stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $62.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

