Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Position Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 421,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $21,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 35.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Argo Group International by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.81.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $50.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

