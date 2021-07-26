Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 82,338 Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.57% of Malacca Straits Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 932.0% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 687,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 620,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

MLAC stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.