Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,344 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.19% of Capstar Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the period. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,736.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Piper Sandler raised Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $459.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.79%. Analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

