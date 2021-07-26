Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 81,854 Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 81,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

