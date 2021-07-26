Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,895 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.20% of MEI Pharma worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $6,729,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 5.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 85.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $291.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.