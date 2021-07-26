Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $788,000 in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCMP. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

CCMP opened at $141.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $133.01 and a one year high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 1.16.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

