Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $724,000 Investment in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EQD stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.