Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

NYSE AMH opened at $42.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.29. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

