Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Truist

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price lifted by Truist from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARVN. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.13.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

