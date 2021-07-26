Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,411. Ashford has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ashford had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.31 million. Analysts forecast that Ashford will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ashford by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Ashford in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashford in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

