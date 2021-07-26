Ashland Global (ASH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Ashland Global to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ashland Global to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH stock opened at $87.54 on Monday. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.