ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $628.00.

ASML opened at $748.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $684.59. The stock has a market cap of $314.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ASML has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $756.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ASML will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 28.9% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ASML by 7.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in ASML by 8.1% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth about $268,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

