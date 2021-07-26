ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $628.00.

ASML stock opened at $748.14 on Thursday. ASML has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $756.78. The company has a market cap of $314.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $684.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ASML by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ASML by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ASML by 209.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

