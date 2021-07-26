ASML’s (ASML) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASML. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $628.00.

ASML stock opened at $748.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. ASML has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $756.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $684.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 28.9% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ASML by 7.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in ASML by 8.1% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

