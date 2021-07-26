Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.60). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 436.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 701.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 107,014 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 381,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.42. 45,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,649. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $137.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.33. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.