Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

Analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.60). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 436.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 701.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 107,014 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 381,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.42. 45,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,649. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $137.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.33. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.