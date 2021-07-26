Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $152.41 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $207.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $155.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant has a twelve month low of $104.20 and a twelve month high of $163.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Assurant will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Assurant by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Assurant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Assurant by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

