Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $51.13. 91,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,795,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

