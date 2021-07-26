Atomic Wallet Coin Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003869 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $15.78 million and approximately $36,159.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00038184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.