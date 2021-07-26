Atwater Malick LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atwater Malick LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 182,626 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Chevron by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Chevron by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,255,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,915,000 after purchasing an additional 128,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Chevron by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 547,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,509,897. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $194.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

