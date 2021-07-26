Atwater Malick LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Atwater Malick LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 3.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.55. 13,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

