Auctus (AUC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48,033.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Auctus has a market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $48,033.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Auctus has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00049661 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00078051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.40 or 0.00844147 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,029,515 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

