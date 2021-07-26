AudioCodes (AUDC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.31 million. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $32.29 on Monday. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15.

Several research firms have commented on AUDC. Barclays cut shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

