Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 229.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,964 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Autoliv worth $15,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 70.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $93.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.85. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

