AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.59.

AVB stock opened at $226.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.66. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $230.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

