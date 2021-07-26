Avery Dennison (AVY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

NYSE:AVY opened at $202.25 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $111.80 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.05. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.