Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,901 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Avidity Biosciences worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 1,392.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 71,383 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 368,834 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

RNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $827.15 million and a P/E ratio of -8.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

