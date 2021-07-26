Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,648 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,487,000 after acquiring an additional 150,236 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 532,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 45,205 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 506,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $12,902,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

