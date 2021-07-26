Axiom Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 1,893.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,650,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,506,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,925 shares of company stock valued at $9,810,341. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.20. 35,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.