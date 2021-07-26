Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys 45,547 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10,398.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,547 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.8% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 73,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,174,146. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

