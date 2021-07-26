Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. DraftKings makes up approximately 0.5% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,438,341.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,836,555 shares of company stock worth $138,625,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 107,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,940,796. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

