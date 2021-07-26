Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 10,321.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of The Lovesac worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Lovesac by 323.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Lovesac stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.45. 6,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,996. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.13. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.68 million, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.48.
In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
LOVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
