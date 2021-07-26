Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 10,321.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of The Lovesac worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Lovesac by 323.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.45. 6,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,996. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.13. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.68 million, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.48.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

