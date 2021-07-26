Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MGP Ingredients as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,382.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,867 shares of company stock worth $990,215. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.83. 479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

