B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.68. 106,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,258. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

