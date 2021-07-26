B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $24,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 62.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 427,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,164,000 after buying an additional 164,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,792. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

