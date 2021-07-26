B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 0.6% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $36,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.01. The stock had a trading volume of 40,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,722. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $190.34 and a one year high of $292.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.64. The company has a market capitalization of $206.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.53.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

