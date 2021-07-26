B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $529.36. 11,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,315. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.35 and a 12-month high of $532.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

