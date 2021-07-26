B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 52,339 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,339 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,214,000 after purchasing an additional 576,023 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after purchasing an additional 997,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,817,000 after purchasing an additional 424,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.04. 108,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,338,389. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

