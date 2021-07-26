B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) is Merk Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Merk Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. B2Gold accounts for 5.4% of Merk Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Merk Investments LLC owned 0.19% of B2Gold worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 360.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.03. 236,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,512,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

