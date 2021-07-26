Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 189 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $1,365,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $93.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.76 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

