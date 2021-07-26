Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $216,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 56,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 61.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $976.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,631. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $889.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $633.29 and a fifty-two week high of $987.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $940.26.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,155 shares of company stock worth $25,968,221 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

