Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after buying an additional 920,170 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,213,000 after buying an additional 673,798 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after buying an additional 442,242 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after buying an additional 319,200 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.34. 2,835,279 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

