Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $118.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

