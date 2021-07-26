Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $5,669,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,261,000 after purchasing an additional 328,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.84.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.28. The company had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,501. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.52. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $74.59 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.