Bamco Inc. NY Has $15.77 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,551 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $15,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $93.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

