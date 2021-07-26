Bamco Inc. NY Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,578 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,166,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $259,575,000 after acquiring an additional 558,445 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 118,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 16,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 82,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $120.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.79. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

