Bamco Inc. NY Makes New Investment in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,342,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GO Acquisition by 426.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 639,904 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GO Acquisition by 481.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 581,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 481,252 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in GO Acquisition by 46.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 535,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 168,562 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GO Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,598,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOAC opened at $9.79 on Monday. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

